FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Iberiabank Corp announces agreement to acquire Gibraltar Private Bank & Trust Co
频道
专题
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
中共十九大
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
iPhone X需求将颇为庞大但称不上突出--调查
国际财经
iPhone X需求将颇为庞大但称不上突出--调查
焦点：日相安倍承诺教育和儿童照护支出将优先于预算平衡
深度分析
焦点：日相安倍承诺教育和儿童照护支出将优先于预算平衡
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月20日 / 凌晨1点02分 / 5 天前

BRIEF-Iberiabank Corp announces agreement to acquire Gibraltar Private Bank & Trust Co

2 分钟阅读

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Iberiabank Corp:

* Iberiabank Corporation announces agreement to acquire Gibraltar Private Bank & Trust Co

* Iberiabank Corp - ‍each share of Gibraltar common stock, including restricted stock awards will be exchanged for 1.9749 shares of IBKC common stock​

* Iberiabank Corp - ‍gibraltar shareholders will receive IBKC shares valued at approximately $158.29 per Gibraltar common share​

* Iberiabank Corp - ‍IBKC expects to issue approximately 2.79 million shares of IBKC common stock in transaction, valuing transaction at $223 million for equity​

* Iberiabank Corp - ‍deal will be accretive to EPS in first full year​

* Iberiabank Corp - ‍transaction is expected to be less than 1pct dilutive to tangible book value per share on a pro forma basis at deal closing​

* Iberiabank Corp - ‍tangible book value dilution from deal is anticipated to be earned back in approximately two years after deal closing​

* Iberiabank Corp - ‍currently estimates annual pre-tax expense reductions for deal will be in excess of 60pct of Gibraltar’s run-rate expenses in 2017​

* Iberiabank Corp - ‍transaction is expected to be 2pct-3pct accretive to IBKC’s fully diluted earnings per share in 2019 and 2020​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below