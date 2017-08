July 24 (Reuters) - Ibio Inc:

* Ibio Inc enters into common stock purchase agreement for up to $16.0 million with Lincoln Park Capital

* Upon execution of agreement, Lincoln Park Capital fund initially purchased $1.0 million worth of common stock at $0.40 per share

* Ibio - proceeds from agreement will be used for operations, marketing, and to advance development of co's product candidates and product collaborations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: