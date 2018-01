BRIEF-IBM Q4 Gaap Loss Per Share $1.14 From Continuing Operations

Jan 18 (Reuters) - IBM:

* REPORTS 2017 FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $22.5 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $22.05 BILLION

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $1.14 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.17 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - FULL-YEAR STRATEGIC IMPERATIVES REVENUE OF $36.5 BILLION, UP 11 PERCENT

* - ‍FOURTH-QUARTER GAAP EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCLUDES A ONE-TIME CHARGE OF $5.5 BILLION ASSOCIATED WITH ENACTMENT OF U.S. TAX REFORM​

* - FOURTH-QUARTER STRATEGIC IMPERATIVES REVENUE UP 17 PERCENT

* - ‍FOURTH-QUARTER OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS OF $5.18​

* - ‍FOURTH-QUARTER CLOUD REVENUES INCREASED 30 PERCENT TO $5.5 BILLION​

* - QTRLY OPERATING NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT MARGIN OF 49.5 PERCENT VERSUS 47.6 PERCENT IN Q3

* - 2018 WILL BE ALL ABOUT REINFORCING CO'S LEADERSHIP POSITION IN KEY HIGH-VALUE SEGMENTS OF IT INDUSTRY, INCLUDING CLOUD, AI, SECURITY,BLOCKCHAIN‍​