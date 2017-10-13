FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-IC Potash Corp shareholders approve settlement
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月13日 / 中午11点35分 / 8 天前

BRIEF-IC Potash Corp shareholders approve settlement

1 分钟阅读

Oct 13 (Reuters) - IC Potash Corp

* IC Potash Corp shareholders approve settlement

* IC Potash Corp - ‍company anticipates closing by October 16, 2017​

* IC Potash Corp - ‍ approved special resolution authorizing transfer all of issued and outstanding shares of Intercontinental Potash back to ICP(USA)​

* IC Potash Corp - ‍ authorizing transfer all of issued and outstanding common shares in return for up to US$15 million

* IC Potash Corp - ‍ settlement resolution was approved by 99.54 pct of 119.9 million votes cast by company voting shareholders​

* IC Potash Corp - ‍ company voting shareholders also approved resolutions to re-approve stock option plan of company​

* IC Potash Corp - ‍company has confirmed that no shareholders exercised dissent rights in connection with settlement resolution​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below