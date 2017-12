BRIEF-Icahn Enterprises L.P. Intends To Offer New Senior Notes

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Icahn Enterprises Lp:

* ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P. INTENDS TO OFFER NEW SENIOR NOTES

* SAYS PROCEEDS FROM NOTES OFFERING WILL BE USED TO REDEEM ALL OF ISSUERS’ EXISTING 4.875% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2019,PAY RELATED FEES,EXPENSES

* SAYS ‍INTENDS TO COMMENCE OFFERING OF $1.26 BILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ADDITIONAL 6.250% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022​

* SAYS INTENDS TO COMMENCE AN OFFERING OF ADDITIONAL NOTES 6.750% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2024 AND NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025

* SAYS CO ANNOUNCED TOGETHER WITH ICAHN ENTERPRISES FINANCE CORP INTENDS TO COMMENCE AN OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: