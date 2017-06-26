BRIEF-Icahn Enterprises provides update on arrangements with Brett Icahn, David Schechter

1 分钟阅读
June 26 (Reuters) - Icahn Enterprises LP:
* Icahn Enterprises L.P. provides update on arrangements with Brett Icahn and David Schechter
* Icahn Enterprises LP - entered into an agreement with David Schechter, former co-manager of Sargon Portfolio
* Icahn Enterprises LP - previously disclosed consulting agreement between Icahn Enterprises and David Schechter has been terminated by mutual agreement
* Icahn Enterprises - previously disclosed consulting agreement between co & Brett Icahn, former co-manager of Sargon Portfolio, remains in effect
* Icahn Enterprises LP - icahn Enterprises to provide seed capital in connection with launch of a new private investment management business by Schechter