1 个月前
BRIEF-Icahn Enterprises provides update on arrangements with Brett Icahn, David Schechter
2017年6月26日 / 晚上8点23分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Icahn Enterprises provides update on arrangements with Brett Icahn, David Schechter

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 26 (Reuters) - Icahn Enterprises LP:

* Icahn Enterprises L.P. provides update on arrangements with Brett Icahn and David Schechter

* Icahn Enterprises LP - ‍entered into an agreement with David Schechter, former co-manager of Sargon Portfolio​

* Icahn Enterprises LP - previously disclosed consulting agreement between Icahn Enterprises and David Schechter has been terminated by mutual agreement

* Icahn Enterprises - previously disclosed consulting agreement between co & Brett Icahn, former co-manager of Sargon Portfolio, remains in effect

* Icahn Enterprises LP - ‍icahn Enterprises to provide seed capital in connection with launch of a new private investment management business by Schechter​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

