BRIEF-Icc international cannabis corporation announces regulatory approval of recreational Cannabis sales in uruguay

July 17 (Reuters) - Icc International Cannabis Corp

* Icc International Cannabis Corporation announces regulatory approval of recreational Cannabis sales in Uruguay

* Icc International Cannabis Corp - ICC expects to increase its CBD dried flower annual production capacity targets by approximately 50 tonnes

* Icc International Cannabis Corp - on track to meet its 2017 annual production target of 2,000 kg of non-medical cannabis

* Icc International Cannabis - on schedule to commence production by end of Sept. Of CBD flower for medicinal purposes