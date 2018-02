Feb 7 (Reuters) - Icc Labs Inc:

* ICC LABS ANNOUNCES APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR NEW 1 MILLION SQUARE FOOT GREENHOUSE FOR THE PRODUCTION AND EXPORT OF THC DRY FLOWERS AND ITS DERIVATIVES FOR MEDICINAL PURPOSES

* ICC LABS INC - ‍ICC LABS EXPECTS TO COMMENCE ASSEMBLY OF NEW GREENHOUSE AS SOON AS IT RECEIVES REGULATORY APPROVAL WHICH IS ANTICIPATED IN MAY 2018​