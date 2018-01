Jan 5 (Reuters) - ICC Labs Inc:

* ICC LABS - WILL RAISE PROPOSED PRODUCTION CAPACITY AT LAB BEING CONSTRUCTED IN URUGUAY FROM 50,000 KG/YEAR OF DRY CANNABINOID FLOWERS TO 150,000 KG/YEAR​

* ICC LABS INC ANNOUNCES INCREASE OF EXPECTED PROCESSING CAPACITY AT EXTRACTION LABORATORY TO UP TO 150,000 KG OF DRIED CANNABIS SATIVA L. FLOWERS PER YEAR