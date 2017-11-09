FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ichor announces acquisition of Talon Innovations
2017年11月9日 / 晚上10点08分 / 更新于 17 小时前

BRIEF-Ichor announces acquisition of Talon Innovations

1 分钟阅读

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Ichor Holdings Ltd

* Ichor announces acquisition of Talon Innovations

* Ichor Holdings - co’s unit ‍Ichor Holdings has entered into a stock purchase agreement for acquisition of talon innovations corporation for $130 million​

* Ichor Holdings - co is financing deal with about $10 million cash on hand, $120 million of incremental borrowing as per amendment to Ichor’s current credit facility​

* Ichor Holdings - ‍acquisition projected to be accretive to ICHOR‘S gross profit, gross margin and non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share in 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

