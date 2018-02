Feb 15 (Reuters) - Ichor Holdings Ltd:

* ICHOR HOLDINGS, LTD. ANNOUNCES $50 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* ICHOR HOLDINGS - ‍SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM WILL BE FUNDED USING CO'S AVAILABLE CASH, AS WELL AS INCREMENTAL BORROWING ON NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY​