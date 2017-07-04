BRIEF-ICL Israel Chemicals says continuing efforts to remedy immediate environmental effect, damages from phosphogypsum water spill

July 4 (Reuters) - ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd:

* ICL Israel Chemicals - continuing efforts to remedy immediate environmental effect, damages from phosphogypsum water spill from Rotem facility on June 30​

* ICL Israel - on July 3, co, ICL Rotem were informed that ministry of environmental protection weighing possible legal action for Rotem facility​ spill

* ICL Israel Chemicals - ‍following spill, Rotem plant continues to operate at over 50% capacity, and also maintains adequate Inventory​

* ICL Israel-‍moep approved ICL Rotem to activate pond no. 4 at facility temporarily; approval valid until July 10, can be extended to 6 months on conditions