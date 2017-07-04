FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
BRIEF-ICL Israel Chemicals says continuing efforts to remedy immediate environmental effect, damages from phosphogypsum water spill
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月4日 / 晚上8点40分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-ICL Israel Chemicals says continuing efforts to remedy immediate environmental effect, damages from phosphogypsum water spill

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 4 (Reuters) - ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd:

* ICL Israel Chemicals - continuing efforts to remedy immediate environmental effect, damages from phosphogypsum water spill from Rotem facility on June 30​

* ICL Israel - on July 3, co, ICL Rotem were informed that ministry of environmental protection weighing possible legal action for Rotem facility​ spill

* ICL Israel Chemicals - ‍following spill, Rotem plant continues to operate at over 50% capacity, and also maintains adequate Inventory​

* ICL Israel-‍moep approved ICL Rotem to activate pond no. 4 at facility temporarily; approval valid until July 10, can be extended to 6 months on conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below