BRIEF-ICL ‍updates that Spain's Catalan Supreme Court approved request by ICL'S Spanish subsidiary

* Says ‍updates that Spain's Catalan Supreme Court has approved a request by Icl's Spanish Subsidiary, icl iberia​

* Says approved request ‍to continue use of Cogullo salt pile at ICL Iberia's Potash operations located in Sallent, in bages region of Catalonia, Spain​

* Says interim measures proposed by co, accepted by Catalan Court to result in reduction in amount of salt transferred by ICL Iberia to Cogullo deposit

* Says court's decision allows ICL Iberia's continued operations at Sallent until company ramps up its production at Cabanasses mine

* Says ‍court's decision enables company to continue its activities at Sallent mine for an additional period of one year, until June 30, 2018​