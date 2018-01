BRIEF-Icon Expects FY2018 Revenue In Range Of $1,870 Mln - $1,930 Mln

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Icon Plc:

* ICON ISSUES FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018

* - ‍FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE IN RANGE OF $1,870 - $1,930 MILLION, REPRESENTING GROWTH OF 7 - 10%​

* - ‍FULL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE IN RANGE OF $5.89 - $6.09, REPRESENTING GROWTH OF 10 - 13%​

* - SEES ‍CIRCA $360 MILLION OF FREE CASH FLOW AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF CIRCA $50 MILLION​ FOR 2018

* - WITH RESPECT TO 2017, CO CONFIRMED ITS CURRENT GUIDANCE, OF REVENUE IN RANGE OF $1,740 - $1,770 MILLION AND EARNINGS IN RANGE OF $5.30 - $5.40

* FY2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.37, REVENUE VIEW $1.76 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.96, REVENUE VIEW $1.89 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: