BRIEF-Iconix Brand Announces Private Exchange Of About $110 Million Of Its Convertible Notes

* ICONIX BRAND GROUP ANNOUNCES PRIVATE EXCHANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $110 MILLION OF ITS CONVERTIBLE NOTES AND PROVIDES 2018 OUTLOOK

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $190 MILLION TO $220 MILLION

* REITERATING 2017 REVENUE AND NON GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE WITHIN PREVIOUSLY RELEASED GUIDANCE

* ‍SIGNED A NEW MULTI-YEAR LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH TARGET FOR UMBRO BRAND​

* SAYS HAS INITIATED A COST SAVINGS PLAN TO “IMPROVE PROFITABILITY AND FREE CASH FLOW”

* EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL SAVINGS OF ABOUT $12 MILLION