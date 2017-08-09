BRIEF-Iconix Brand says Q2 preliminary non-gaap EPS $0.26 from continuing operations

1 分钟阅读
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Iconix Brand Group Inc :
* Q2 preliminary non-gaap earnings per share $0.26 from continuing operations
* Iconix Brand Group reports preliminary second quarter 2017 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $225 million to $235 million
* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.65 to $0.70
* Q2 preliminary adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.39
* Q2 preliminary gaap loss per share $0.30 from continuing operations
* Revising down 2017 guidance
* Expects 2017 gaap eps to be a loss of $0.06 to loss of $0.01
* Expects full year 2017 free cash flow to be in a range of $65 million to $82 million
* "Organic growth is taking longer than originally anticipated"
* Iin course of finalizing results for q2 of 2017, co determined that its southeast asia joint venture should be deconsolidated
* Q2 preliminary licensing revenue $61.6 million, a 10% decline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: