4 天前
BRIEF-ICU Medical reports Q2 loss per share $1.87
2017年8月9日 / 晚上9点03分 / 4 天前

BRIEF-ICU Medical reports Q2 loss per share $1.87

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 10 (Reuters) - ICU Medical Inc-

* ICU Medical Inc announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.76

* Q2 gaap loss per share $1.87

* Q2 revenue $331.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $318.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ICU Medical Inc says modifying its full year 2017 guidance for adjusted earnings per share from a range of $3.55 to $3.90 to a range of $3.80 to $4.20

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

