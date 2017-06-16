FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
BRIEF-ID Watchdog to be acquired by Equifax Inc
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月16日 / 晚上6点38分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-ID Watchdog to be acquired by Equifax Inc

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 16 (Reuters) - ID Watchdog Inc

* ID Watchdog signs definitive agreement to be acquired by equifax inc.

* ID Watchdog Inc - subsidiary of Equifax Inc will acquire all of issued and outstanding ordinary shares of company

* ID Watchdog Inc - deal for USD $63.3 million in cash

* ID Watchdog Inc - deal for approximately USD$0.40 per ordinary share

* ID Watchdog Inc- transaction is structured as a statutory merger and is expected to be completed in Q3 of 2017

* ID Watchdog Inc - merger agreement contains a non-solicitation covenant on part of id watchdog, subject to customary "fiduciary out" provisions

* ID Watchdog Inc - Equifax will be entitled to a termination payment of $2.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
