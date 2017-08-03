FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 天前
BRIEF-Idacorp Inc reports Q2 earnings per share $0.99
2017年8月3日

BRIEF-Idacorp Inc reports Q2 earnings per share $0.99

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Idacorp Inc:

* Idacorp Inc announces second quarter results, increases low-end of 2017 earnings guidance

* Raises fy 2017 earnings per share view to $3.95 to $4.05

* Q2 earnings per share $0.99

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Idacorp Inc sees ‍idaho Power Hydroelectric Generation 8.5 mwh​ to 9.5 mwh in fy 2017​

* Idacorp Inc - ‍idaho Power currently does not expect additional aditc amortization for full-year 2017​

* Idacorp Inc - ‍during Q2 of 2017, Idaho power benefited from a $4.2 million increase in third-party use of electric property, wheeling, and other revenue​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

