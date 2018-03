Feb 28 (Reuters) - IDBI Bank:

* Says terminated all ratings contracts with Moody’s Investors Services for issues under bank’s MTN bond programme

* Says Moody’s Feb. 27, 2018 press release “does not mention that the rating is unsolicited”

* Says "an intimation in this regard is being separately sent to Moody's"