Feb 1 (Reuters) - Identiv Inc:

* IDENTIV ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO FINANCING AGREEMENT

* IDENTIV INC - HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO AMEND ITS EXISTING LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH EAST WEST BANK

* IDENTIV INC - TOTAL FACILITY HAS INCREASED FROM A $10 MILLION ASSET-BACKED LINE-OF-CREDIT FACILITY TO A $12 MILLION LINE-OF-CREDIT FACILITY