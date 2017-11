Nov 9 (Reuters) - Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc presents positive translational and clinical data update from ongoing IMO-2125 development program at the 2017 society for immunotherapy of cancer annual meeting (SITC)

* Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc - additional 5th unconfirmed recist v1.1 response observed in 10th evaluable patient from ongoing imo-2125 8mg phase 2 dose expansion cohort​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: