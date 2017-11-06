BRIEF-Idera Pharmaceuticals reports Q3 loss per share $0.10

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Idera Pharmaceuticals reports third quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q3 loss per share $0.10

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍ as of September 30, 2017, cash, cash equivalents and investments totaled $65.3 million​

* Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍currently anticipate cash position capable of funding co's operations into Q2 of 2019​