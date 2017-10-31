FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-IDEXX Laboratories Q3 earnings per share $0.79
频道
专题
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
半岛局势
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
时事要闻
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
深度分析
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月31日 / 上午11点27分 / 更新于 1 天前

BRIEF-IDEXX Laboratories Q3 earnings per share $0.79

1 分钟阅读

Oct 31 (Reuters) - IDEXX Laboratories Inc

* IDEXX Laboratories announces third quarter results

* Q3 revenue $492 million versus I/B/E/S view $493.1 million

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $3.50 to $3.62

* Raises FY 2017 earnings per share view to $3.22 to $3.26

* Sees FY 2018 revenue up 9.5 to 11.5 percent

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.95 billion to $1.96 billion

* Q3 earnings per share $0.79

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 earnings per share view $3.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below