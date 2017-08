June 16 (Reuters) - IDORSIA LTD:

* ‍DISTRIBUTION OF IDORSIA SHARES TO ACTELION SHAREHOLDERS COMPLETES DEMERGER FROM ACTELION​

* ‍SHARES OF IDORSIA WILL BE LISTED AND TRADING WILL COMMENCE ON SIX SWISS EXCHANGE TODAY, 16 JUNE 2017​