July 31 (Reuters) - Integrated Device Technology Inc

* IDT reports fiscal 2018 Q1 financial results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.33

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.12

* Q1 revenue $196.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $195.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Integrated Device Technology Inc - ‍expect to see "acceleration" in profit margin expansion and cash flows in second half​