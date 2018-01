BRIEF-IEC Electronics And M&T Bank Enters Restated Credit Facility Agreement​

Jan 29 (Reuters) - IEC Electronics Corp:

* IEC ELECTRONICS CORP-‍EFFECTIVE AS OF JAN. 26, 2018, CO AND M&T BANK ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED, RESTATED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT​

* IEC ELECTRONICS CORP - ‍FOURTH AMENDMENT MODIFIES DEFINITION OF APPLICABLE MARGIN WITH RESPECT TO QUARTER ENDING MARCH 30, 2018 - SEC FILING​

* IEC ELECTRONICS - M&T BANK AGREES TO MAKE EQUIPMENT LINE ADVANCES TO CO FROM TIME TO TIME IN AMOUNTS OUTSTANDING AT ANY TIME NOT EXCEEDING $1.5 MILLION Source text: (bit.ly/2BBA9Fi) Further company coverage: