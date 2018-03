Feb 28 (Reuters) - IEC Electronics Corp:

* IEC ELECTRONICS AND GOVERNOR CUOMO ANNOUNCE EXPANSION OF IEC’S NEWARK, N.Y. MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS; EXPECTED TO CREATE 362 NEW JOBS IN UPSTATE NY

* IEC ELECTRONICS CORP - CO WILL OPEN A NEW MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN NEWARK, N.Y. WHICH IS PROJECTED TO OPEN IN MID-2019

* IEC ELECTRONICS CORP - IEC'S FACILITY EXPANSION IS EXPECTED TO BE A $22 MILLION PROJECT