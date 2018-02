BRIEF-Iff Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2017 Results

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc:

* IFF REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER & FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.51

* QTRLY NET SALES $854.6 MILLION VERSUS $762.6 MILLION

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CURRENCY NEUTRAL SALES GROWTH OF 3 PERCENT TO 5 PERCENT

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CURRENCY NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH OF 4 PERCENT TO 6 PERCENT

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.31, REVENUE VIEW $831.6 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $6.31, REVENUE VIEW $3.55 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* AS A RESULT TAX ACT, CO RECORDED PROVISIONAL NET CHARGE OF $139 MILLION IN QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: