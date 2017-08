July 14 (Reuters) - Ifresh Inc:

* Ifresh acquires two new stores

* Ifresh Inc says expect acquisitions to be reflected in our financial results beginning in fiscal Q2

* Ifresh - ‍expect acquisitions to be reflected in financial results beginning in fiscal Q2​

* Ifresh - ‍expect Ifresh Glen Cove to open in Q1 of 2018​

* Ifresh - ‍plan to continue evaluating other "supermarket expansion opportunities" in months ahead​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: