Nov 15 (Reuters) - iFresh Inc

* iFresh Inc reports fiscal 2018 second quarter financial results

* Q2 sales rose 5 percent to $33.3 million

* iFresh Inc - qtrly earnings per share $0.002‍​

* iFresh Inc - ‍operation of recently acquired stores in North Miami Beach and Milford will be reflected in financial statement for quarter ended Dec 31, 2017​