FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月内
BRIEF-Ignite Restaurant says certain units entered stalking horse asset purchase deal with KRG Acquisitions
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月8日 / 晚上9点29分 / 2 个月内

BRIEF-Ignite Restaurant says certain units entered stalking horse asset purchase deal with KRG Acquisitions

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 8 (Reuters) - Ignite Restaurant Group Inc:

* Ignite Restaurant Group Inc - on june 5, co,certain units entered stalking horse asset purchase deal with KRG Acquisitions Co, Llc - sec filing

* Ignite Restaurant Group Inc - KRG Acquisitions Co agreed to purchase substantially all of assets of company

* Ignite Restaurant Group Inc - under asset purchase agreement, KRG Acquisitions co would acquire purchased assets for a purchase price of $50 million

* Ignite Restaurant-potential auction for purchased assets expected to be held in july 2017, final sale hearing expected in aug 2017 - sec filing

* Ignite Restaurant - asset purchase agreement includes a breakup fee of $1.5 million Source text - bit.ly/2sZkCvh Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below