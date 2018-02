Feb 26 (Reuters) - International Game Technology Plc :

* IGT AWARDED 10-YEAR CONTRACT WITH THE SOUTH CAROLINA EDUCATION LOTTERY TO PROVIDE A WIDE ARRAY OF LOTTERY TECHNOLOGY AND ONGOING SERVICES

* INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC - UNIT AWARDED CONTRACT WHICH WILL RUN FOR 10 YEARS FROM "GO LIVE" DATE OF MAY 13, 2018