Dec 4 (Reuters) - International Game Technology Plc:

* INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY -‍ LOTTERIE NAZIONALI S.R.L. HAS ACCEPTED NINE-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION FOR ITALIAN SCRATCH & WIN CONCESSION​

* INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY- ‍LOTTERIE NAZIONALI TO PAY UPFRONT FEE OF EUR 800 MILLION IN 3 INSTALLMENTS, PAYMENTS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED BY JV PARTNERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: