Dec 11 (Reuters) - Iheartcommunications Inc:

* IHEARTCOMMUNICATIONS - ANNOUNCED THAT IT IS CURRENTLY EXPLORING POSSIBLE PRIVATE CAPITAL-RAISING TRANSACTION-SEC FILING

* IHEARTCOMMUNICATIONS SAYS EXPLORING CAPITAL-RAISING DEAL SUPPORTED BY SOME OR ALL 100 MILLION SHARES OF CLEAR CHANNEL'S CLASS B STOCK Source text: (bit.ly/2C3Z5Xp) Further company coverage: