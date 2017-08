July 20 (Reuters) - iHeartmedia Inc:

* iHeartCommunications Inc announces extension of private offers to holders of its five series of priority guarantee notes and its senior notes due 2021 to exchange such notes for new securities

* iHeartmedia Inc - exchange offers and consent solicitations will now expire on August 4, 2017, at 5:00 p.m., New York city time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: