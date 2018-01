Jan 4 (Reuters) - Iheartmedia Inc:

* IHEARTCOMMUNICATIONS, INC. ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF PRIVATE TERM LOAN OFFERS

* IHEARTCOMMUNICATIONS - TERM LOAN OFFERS HAVE BEEN EXTENDED TO 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JANUARY 19, 2018

* IHEARTCOMMUNICATIONS - EXTENDING DEADLINE FOR PARTICIPATION IN PRIVATE OFFERS TO LENDERS UNDER TERM LOAN D, LOAN E FACILITIES TO AMEND EXISTING LOANS