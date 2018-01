Jan 18 (Reuters) - IheartMedia Inc:

* IHEARTCOMMUNICATIONS INC ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF PRIVATE OFFERS TO HOLDERS OF ITS FIVE SERIES OF PRIORITY GUARANTEE NOTES AND ITS SENIOR NOTES DUE 2021 TO EXCHANGE SUCH NOTES FOR NEW SECURITIES

* IHEARTCOMMUNICATIONS - EXCHANGE OFFERS AND CONSENT SOLICITATIONS WILL NOW EXPIRE ON FEB. 16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: