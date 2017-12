BRIEF-Iheartmedia Says On Nov 30 Unit Entered Into A Credit Agreement

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Iheartmedia Inc:

* IHEARTMEDIA SAYS ON NOVEMBER 30 UNIT ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* IHEARTMEDIA INC - REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IS AN ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* IHEARTMEDIA INC - AS OF CREDIT AGREEMENT CLOSING DATE, AGGREGATE REVOLVING CREDIT COMMITMENTS ARE $250.0 MILLION

* IHEARTMEDIA INC - INITIAL TERM LOAN AND AN AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF $65.0 MILLION OF REVOLVING LOANS WERE MADE AVAILABLE ON CREDIT AGREEMENT CLOSING DATE

* IHEARTMEDIA INC - ‍NEW TERM LOAN FACILITY CONSISTS OF INITIAL TERM LOAN OF $300 MILLION & INCREMENTAL TERM LOANS AVAILABLE TO UNIT FROM TIME TO TIME​ Source text: [bit.ly/2i7YPhx] Further company coverage: