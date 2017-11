Nov 13 (Reuters) - IHS Markit Ltd:

* ‍IHS Markit reaffirms 2017 guidance, provides 2018 guidance​

* IHS Markit ltd sees 2018 ‍revenue in a range of $3.770 billion to $3.830 billion, including total organic growth of 4 percent to 5 percent​

* IHS Markit ltd sees 2018 ‍adjusted eps in a range of $2.17 to $2.23 per diluted share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: