BRIEF-II-VI Inc acquires Kaiam's 6-inch wafer fabrication facility in the U.K.

Aug 7 (Reuters) - II-VI Inc

* II-VI incorporated acquires Kaiam's 6-inch wafer fabrication facility in the U.K.

* II-VI Inc - ‍Purchase price of acquisition was $80 million in cash​

* II-VI inc - ‍Acquisition is expected to be breakeven at Ebitda level within 12 months​

* II-VI Inc - ‍Announced its acquisition of Kaiam Laser Limited, a 6-inch wafer fabrication facility in Newton Aycliffe in United Kingdom​

* II-VI Inc - ‍Purchase price of transaction was paid for from company's cash reserves​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: