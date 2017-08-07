BRIEF-II-VI Inc acquires Kaiam's 6-inch wafer fabrication facility in the U.K.

1 分钟阅读
Aug 7 (Reuters) - II-VI Inc
* II-VI incorporated acquires Kaiam's 6-inch wafer fabrication facility in the U.K.
* II-VI Inc - Purchase price of acquisition was $80 million in cash
* II-VI inc - Acquisition is expected to be breakeven at Ebitda level within 12 months
* II-VI Inc - Announced its acquisition of Kaiam Laser Limited, a 6-inch wafer fabrication facility in Newton Aycliffe in United Kingdom
* II-VI Inc - Purchase price of transaction was paid for from company's cash reserves