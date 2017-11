BRIEF-II-VI Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.35

Oct 31 (Reuters) - II-VI Inc:

* II-VI incorporated reports fiscal year 2018 first quarter earnings

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.35

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.32

* Q1 revenue $262 million versus I/B/E/S view $255.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* II-VI Inc - ‍outlook for second fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2017 is revenue of $272 million to $282 million​

* II-VI Inc - ‍outlook for second fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2017 for earnings per share is $0.35 to $0.38​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.40, revenue view $265.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S