Dec 14 (Reuters) - Ikang Healthcare Group Inc:

* IKANG ANNOUNCES UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FISCAL SECOND QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2017

* Q2 REVENUE ROSE 27.3 PERCENT TO $152.4 MILLION

* SEES FY 2017 REVENUE RMB 3.57 BILLION TO RMB 3.72 BILLION

* - QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.28

* - QTRLY NON-GAAP BASIC AND DILUTED INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.29