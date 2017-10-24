BRIEF-Illumina reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.11

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Illumina Inc

* Illumina reports financial results for third quarter of fiscal year 2017

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.11

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.11

* Q3 revenue $714 million versus I/B/E/S view $692.8 million

* Sees fy 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $3.73 to $3.78

* Sees fy 2017 revenue up about 13 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Illumina Inc - ‍for fiscal 2017 company now projects GAAP earnings per diluted share attributable to Illumina stockholders of $5.56 to $5.61​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.65, revenue view $2.68 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: