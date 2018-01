Jan 11 (Reuters) - Illumina Inc:

* ILLUMINA INC - SEES NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ILLUMINA STOCKHOLDERS IN RANGE OF $4.50 - $4.60 FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018

* ILLUMINA - SEES SEES GAAP DILUTED EPS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ILLUMINA STOCKHOLDERS IN RANGE OF $4.14 - $4.24 FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018