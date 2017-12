Dec 4 (Reuters) - Ilookabout Corp:

* ILOOKABOUT ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* ILOOKABOUT CORP - ‍GARY YEOMAN, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF CO, WILL ASSUME ROLE OF CEO AND WILL BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD​

* ILOOKABOUT CORP- LAURENCE ROSE HAS LEFT CO