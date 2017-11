Nov 28 (Reuters) - Imaflex Inc:

* IMAFLEX ANNOUNCES STRONG THIRD QUARTER 2017 RESULTS AND INCREASES 2017 GUIDANCE

* SEES FY 2017 REVENUE UP ABOUT 15 PERCENT

* Q3 REVENUES UP 22.3% OVER PRIOR YEAR TO $20.8 MILLION​

* ‍FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE FOR 2017 RAISED​

* QTRLY ‍SHR C$0.01​

* ‍REVENUES NOW EXPECTED TO COME IN APPROXIMATELY 15% HIGHER IN FY 2017 THAN $74 MILLION DOLLARS SEEN IN CALENDAR 2016​