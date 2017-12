Dec 7 (Reuters) - Imax China Holding Inc:

* IMAX® AND TWENTIETH CENTURY FOX FILM EXTEND PARTNERSHIP WITH GLOBAL SLATE DEAL THROUGH 2019

* IMAX - CO, 21ST CENTURY FOX FILM SIGNED NEW MULTI-PICTURE AGREEMENT BEGINNING THIS YEAR & EXTENDING THROUGH 2019

* IMAX - CO, 21ST CENTURY FOX FILM SIGNED NEW MULTI-PICTURE AGREEMENT FOR 5 “KEY FUTURE TENTPOLES FROM FOX SLATE” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: