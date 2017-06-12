FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
BRIEF-Imax announces new share-repurchase program and cost-reduction initiative
2017年6月12日 / 晚上8点46分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Imax announces new share-repurchase program and cost-reduction initiative

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 12 (Reuters) - Imax Corp:

* Imax announces new share-repurchase program and cost-reduction initiative

* Imax Corp - authorizes repurchase of up to $200 million of its common shares by June 30, 2020

* Imax Corp - implementing a cost-reduction plan that will target approximately $20 million in annualized cost savings

* Says as part of its cost-reduction plan Imax expects approximately 100 full-time positions

* Imax Corp - expects to report aggregate pre-tax restructuring and impairment charge of about $15 million in 2017 in connection with cost-reduction efforts

* Says company further expects about $11 million of restructuring and impairment charges will be recognized in Q2 of 2017

* Imax Corp - anticipates cost savings to take effect beginning in Q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

