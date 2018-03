March 8 (Reuters) - Imex Systems Inc:

* IMEX APPOINTS NEW CEO AND EXPLORES SYNERGISTIC BLOCKCHAIN OPPORTUNITIES IN THE GOVERNMENT SECTOR

* IMEX SYSTEMS INC - EFFECTIVE MARCH 1, 2018, ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF DAMODAR ARAPAKOTA AS CEO

* IMEX SYSTEMS INC - EFFECTIVE MARCH 1, 2018, ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF DAMODAR ARAPAKOTA AS CEO

* IMEX SYSTEMS INC - APPOINTMENT OF KRIS PARTHIBAN AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CEO